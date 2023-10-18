Covington pastor arrested in California, accused of sex crimes involving child

A Northern Kentucky pastor is accused of sex crimes in connection with an incident involving a child that happened at a church in Covington late last month, officials said.

Jose Luis Lopez-Hernandez, 50, has been charged with first-degree sex abuse, Covington police said in a news release Wednesday.

The charges were filed after police received a report alleging a child was sexually abused at Ministerio Jesus Liberta Church in Covington's Eastside neighborhood.

Investigators identified Lopez-Hernandez of Covington as the suspect and learned he recently traveled to California on a missionary trip but had skipped his return flight last week.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and requested help from the FBI. Federal agents located and apprehended Lopez-Hernandez in Salinas, California on Oct. 12 and he's currently awaiting extradition back to Kentucky, officials said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Austin Ross at 859-292-2242 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Covington pastor accused of child sex abuse arrested in California