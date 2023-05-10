Covington police chief speaks out after guns were stolen from his vehicle

Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton spoke out about two guns that were stolen from his vehicles.

Chief Cotton revealed in a phone interview with Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. that he had assumed his doors were locked when he heard the horn blow as it usually does, but it turned out that his department-issued SUV and personal SUV were not locked.

Someone entered the vehicles parked in his driveway at some point overnight on April 24 while he was away at a conference.

The thieves took $800 in cash and two police badges, but what concerned the chief the most was the stolen guns; a Glock-19 and a Glock-43 with ammunition.

“A gun on the street from anyone who is willing to steal and take the time to infiltrate your house or property is probably going to use the gun for no good,” Cotton said.

One of the guns and one of the badges were stashed inside a small black bag under the seat.

A citizen found the bag left on the side of the road at Elks Club Road and Mount Moriah Road, and one of the badges was still inside. The other badge was found a few days later.

While department-issued weapons have been stolen before in Georgia and across the country, the chief says he knows he should be held to a higher standard.

He made the mistake of assuming his guns were secure when they were not, and he regrets it.

He talked to his staff and leadership with the city about what he can do better in the future.

The chief and his wife felt violated, but they are grateful that his wife did not run into the thieves when she was coming home that night.

