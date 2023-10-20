Covington Police, deputies investigate shooting on Hwy 51

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police Department and deputies say they are investigating a shooting that occurred between two cars on Friday.

According to Sheriff Shannon Beasley, a silver Malibu-style car and a red Mustang were driving northbound in the area of Highway 51 and Jack Bennett Road. Witnesses say the two cars started speeding beside each other.

Reports state that moments later the silver Malibu-style car began to shoot at the red Mustang and then continued driving into Covington city limits.

This is still an ongoing investigation but more details will be released.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any additional information, please call Central Dispatch at 901-475-4300 or the Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3300.

