Covington police don't suspect foul play in death of 9-year-old

Covington police are looking at what happened to Ian Sousis from the moment the 9-year-old boy ran from the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky on Sunday morning to when his body was found roughly four hours later in the Ohio River.

Lt. Col. Brian Valenti said that two Covington detectives are assigned to the case. So far, they haven't found anything to suggest that foul play caused the boy's death.

Police have a video from the children's home that shows the boy running into the woods and "a staff member running off after him within about 15 seconds," Valenti said in a Monday morning interview.

Officials from the children's home told police that Ian had run off before and had followed a particular path through Devou Park to eventually reach a cluster of fast-food restaurants around West Fourth and Philadelphia streets.

But this time, Ian took a different path – and the staff lost him, Valenti said.

The Enquirer has left messages by phone and email for Rick Wurth, the chief executive officer of the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky.

The nonprofit organization provides residential and outpatient mental and behavioral health services for children and families. It operates campuses in Covington and Burlington.

The Enquirer also contacted the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Police reports and 911 calls have also been requested.

Covington police said units were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. after they were notified that a child walked away from the children's home in Devou Park.

At around 1:45 p.m., boaters located a body floating in the Ohio River. The body was later confirmed to be Ian, police said.

According to officials, Ian's body was recovered in the area of the Villa Hills Marina.

Villa Hills Police Chief Bryan Allen said Monday morning that his department is handling the death investigation because of where Ian's body was found.

Allen said investigators are awaiting the coroner's investigation results.

Staff writer Brook Endale contributed.

