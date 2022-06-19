Covington police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Latonia, officials said Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded around 9:33 p.m. Saturday after receiving several reports of shots fired, according to the Covington Police Department. An officer on patrol also heard a "rapid succession of gunfire" coming from the area of Latonia Terrace, police said.

While responding to the call, officers discovered a crashed SUV near Mother of God Cemetery on Latonia Avenue, police said.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a victim, who hasn't been identified, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

Officials say the victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said, adding they will not be releasing further information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Covington police at 859-292-2222.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Covington police investigating Saturday night shooting in Latonia