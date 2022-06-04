Covington Police searching for 9-year-old reported missing Saturday morning

The Covington Police Department is searching for a missing 9-year-old named Ian Sousis.

Covington police said around 9 a.m., they were notified that a child walked away from the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky.

The child, Ian Sousis, 9, is described as a white male, about 4 feet 2 inches tall, with a thin build. Police said he was last seen wearing black shorts and a gray sleeveless t-shirt.

In the past, the child has walked away and has been found in the area of McDonald's, Gold Star, and Skyline in Covington, police said.

Police and fire personnel are currently in the area of Devou Park searching for the 9-year-old.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to contact Kenton County Communications Center at 859-356-3191.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Covington Police searching for missing 9-year-old