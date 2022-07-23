Covington sex offender facing child porn charges for the second time

A Covington man is behind bars again after authorities arrested him for child sex crimes.

On July 13, Johnny Jay Farino, 65, of Covington was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an ongoing investigation.

After receiving the tip, the GBI conducted a search at a home in Newton County.

The cyber tip said Farino possessed and distributed child pornography.

Farino has been on the Georgia Sex Offender Registry after his conviction in 2013 for the sexual exploitation of children.

Farino was booked into the Newton County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

