Covington teacher accused of rape arrested on new charges

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A former Tipton County teacher who was arrested on a rape charge is now facing new criminal charges.

According to the Covington Police Department, 38-year-old Alissa McCommon, who was arrested on rape of a child charge earlier this month, is now charged with coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, tampering with evidence, and harassment.

Tipton County teacher investigated, accused of inappropriate contact with children

McCommon, a former teacher at Challenger Academy, was first arrested on September 8 after she was accused of having inappropriate conduct with students. The police department said that multiple victims under the age of 18 claimed that McCommon had sent them inappropriate photos and “requested sexual relations” with them.

Covington Police say McCommon posted bond after her arrest and was released on the condition that she have no contact with a victim or any minors other than her own children.

Tipton County teacher charged with rape of child

According to Covington Police, on Tuesday the Criminal Investigation Department received a tip stating that McCommon used a “previously unknown phone number” to contact a victim.

Police say McCommon texted a victim using a specific code word that she had previously used to confirm that the victim was alone. McCommon allegedly sent the victim multiple texts saying that he would “regret doing this.” Covington Police say McCommon also admitted to having a sexual encounter with the victim.

McCommon was arrested at her Covington home Thursday, according to police. She is now being held without bond.

“The actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions,” Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said in a statement. “Due to the nature of the communications, we are concerned others may have been contacted. We will continue to seek the revocation of McCommon’s bond, as well as aggressively prosecute the additional charges that continue to develop.”

McCommon was suspended from Challenger Academy without pay on August 24.

