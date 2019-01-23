The Covington Teens' Racist 'Tomahawk Chop' Is The Product Of Native Mascotry

Covington Catholic High School students, near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Friday, treated Native Americans the way we all do when we defend or participate in Native mascotry during sports events.

By now we’ve all seen the viral video of the students from Covington Catholic High School standing near the Lincoln Memorial harassing a Native American man last Friday.

The students (most of whom are white and male and wearing those easily recognizable red “Make America Great Again” hats) were in the nation’s capital to participate in the annual anti-abortion March for Life. Nathan Phillips, a member of the Omaha Nation, was singing an American Indian Movement protest song and banging drums with a group of fellow Natives. They were in D.C. for their own political rally, the first Indigenous Peoples March.

The most viral part of the videos shows one student in particular, Nathan Sandmann, a white kid in one those red hats, standing directly in front of Phillips. Sandmann remains still and quiet, a smile on his face as he stares Phillips down, his classmates egging him on, as Phillips continues to play his drum and sing.

Sandmann, in a statement he released, said that “because we were being loudly attacked and taunted in public [by Hebrew Israelites], a student in our group asked one of our teacher chaperones for permission to begin our school spirit chants to counter the hateful things that were being shouted at our group. The chants are commonly used at sporting events.”

The students easily go from “chants” they normally do at “sporting events” to a mocking version of the song Phillips and others are singing. Of course they did; sports fandom taught them to do that.

That they could slip so easily from their own fandom experiences at school to the mockery of Native song is a condemnation on sport.

One student in a video does the “tomahawk chop,” an arm movement begun by the crowds at a Florida State Seminoles football game in the 1980s. It makes sense that this teenager in 2019 felt this was a good moment to do the chop because it was created to accompany the “war chant” FSU fans do at games, which, according to FSU, was originally called “Massacre” and “sounded more like chants by American Indians in Western movies.” (The history of depictions of Native peoples in Hollywood films is problematic, to say the least.)

The mockery of the moment on Friday was thrown into sharp relief on Sunday evening, when the New England Patriots played the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The crowds there long ago adopted the chop and the war chant, and anyone watching the broadcast saw and heard them both repeatedly during the game.

What really is the difference between what happened on Friday and what happened on Sunday, except that the students did it directly in the face of a Native man? (However, plenty of sports fans have done it to Native people’s faces when Native protesters have stood outside sporting events to draw attention to the use of racist mascots.)

When we normalize mockery of Native Americans, we make other forms of racism commonplace offenses. And sporting events become the place where it all goes down. (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Native mascotry (a term coined by Jacqueline Keeler, a Navajo/Yankton Dakota Sioux, co-founder of Eradicating Offensive Native Mascotry, and co-creator of the hashtag #NotYourMascot) is wrong and needs to end.

Native mascotry is the most-repeated image of Native people in this country. It is the product of a long, horrific history in which the government of the United States has committed genocide against Native peoples, stolen their lands from them (often through forced removal), forced their children into schools with the intent to eradicate them of their Native culture and entered into treaties with Native nations and then broken those treaties whenever they became at all inconvenient.