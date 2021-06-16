Covovax, Biological E: What we know about India's new Covid-19 vaccines

·8 min read
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a &quot;Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine&quot; sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020.
The vaccine, known as Covovax in India, will be launched by September.

India has ramped up its coronavirus vaccine production amid a deadly second wave of infections that is now abating.

It is preparing to use a local version of Novavax vaccine, which will be produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The vaccine was more than 90% effective in a late-stage US-based clinical trial, according to the company.

The government has also ordered 300 million doses of another vaccine from Indian firm Biological E.

India has so far given more than 260 million doses of three approved vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

With the total case tally of more than 29 million, India is now only behind the United States which has reported over 33 million cases. With 17.5 million cases, Brazil is now at number three.

The country is also only the third in the world to record more than 300,000 deaths - behind the US and Brazil.

The government aims to vaccinate all Indians by the end of this year, but the drive has been hobbled by slow pace, shortage of doses and vaccine hesitancy.

Only 3.5% of the people have been fully vaccinated and 15% have received one dose since the beginning of the drive in January.

There are currently two homegrown vaccines for the coronavirus: Covishield and Covaxin. Russia's Sputnik V has been also approved for use and is being used in some quantities.

When will the Covovax vaccine be available?

Last September, US pharmaceutical firm Novavax signed a deal with the SII to produce 2 billion doses of the vaccine.

SII's chief executive officer Adar Poonwalla has said he hoped to launch the vaccine, known as Covovax in India, by September.

He said clinical trials of the vaccine are likely to conclude by November, but SII can apply for a licence before its completion on the basis of global data of the trial.

The Novavax jab, which is given in two doses, was shown to be 91% effective among volunteers at high risk of severe infection and 100% effective in preventing moderate and severe cases of Covid-19 in the US trials.

What about the second new vaccine?

The government has placed an order for 300 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine from Biological E, the first Indian private vaccine-making company.

The $206m (£145m) order is the first India has signed for a jab that has not received emergency approval. The vaccine has been developed in collaboration with US-based Dynavax and Baylor College of Medicine.

The unnamed vaccine is in the key third phase of clinical trials - the vaccine is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and safety - after showing "promising results" in the first two phases, the government said in a statement.

It said the new vaccine is "likely to be available in the next few months".

In April, the government gave emergency approvals to vaccines already in use in other countries to "expand the basket of vaccines for domestic use and hasten the pace and coverage of vaccination".

This means that vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna could become available for Indians.

What do we know about Sputnik V?

The vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, initially generated some controversy after being rolled out before the final trial data had been released. But scientists say its benefits have now been demonstrated.

A medical worker prepares a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Caracas, Venezuela April 9, 2021.
India received its first batch of 125 million doses of the vaccine in May

It uses a cold-type virus, engineered to be harmless, as a carrier to deliver a small fragment of the coronavirus to the body. After being vaccinated, the body starts to produce antibodies especially tailored to the virus.

It can be stored at temperatures of between 2 and 8C degrees (a standard fridge is roughly 3-5C degrees) making it easier to transport and store.

But it has a different second dose

Unlike other similar vaccines, the Sputnik jab uses two slightly different versions of the vaccine for the first and the second dose - given 21 days apart.

They both target the coronavirus's distinctive "spike", but use different vectors - the neutralised virus that carries the spike to the body.

The idea is that using two different formulas boosts the immune system even more than using the same version twice - and may give longer-lasting protection.

India received its first batch of 125 million doses of the vaccine in May. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is marketing the vaccine, has signed deals to produce more than 750 million doses of the vaccine with six more domestic vaccine makers, according to reports.

Sputnik V has been approved so far in 60 countries, including Argentina, Palestinian territories, Venezuela, Hungary, UAE and Iran.

So what do we know about Covaxin?

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine which means that it is made up of killed coronaviruses, making it safe to be injected into the body.

Bharat Biotech, a 24-year-old vaccine maker with a portfolio of 16 vaccines and exports to 123 countries, used a sample of the coronavirus, isolated by India's National Institute of Virology.

When administered, immune cells can still recognise the dead virus, prompting the immune system to make antibodies against the pandemic virus.

A Covaxin vaccine vial
Bharat Biotech is a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company

The two doses are given four weeks apart. The vaccine can be stored at 2C to 8C.

The vaccine has an efficacy rate of 81%, preliminary data from its phase 3 trial shows.

India's regulators gave the vaccine an emergency approval in January while the third phase of the trial was still underway, sparking scepticism and questions from experts.

What was the controversy around Covaxin?

It all began when the regulator in January said the vaccine had been approved for "restricted use in emergency situations in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, especially in the context of infection by mutant strains".

Experts wondered how a vaccine was cleared for emergency use by millions of vulnerable people when its trials were still underway. The All India Drug Action Network at the time said that it was "baffled to understand the scientific logic" to approve "an incompletely studied vaccine".

Both the manufacturer and drug regulator had defended Covaxin, saying it was "safe and provides a robust immune response".

Bharat Biotech had said that Indian clinical trial laws allowed "accelerated" authorisation for use of drugs after the second phase of trials for "unmet medical needs of serious and life-threatening diseases in the country".

It has promised to make available the full data for third phase of trials in July.

What about Covishield?

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured locally by SII.

The vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus (known as an adenovirus) from chimpanzees. It has been modified to look more like coronavirus - although it can't cause illness.

Covishield vaccine
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India

When the vaccine is injected into a patient, it prompts the immune system to start making antibodies and primes it to attack any coronavirus infection.

The jab is administered in two doses given between four and 12 weeks apart. It can be safely stored at temperatures of 2C to 8C and can easily be delivered in existing health care settings such as doctors' surgeries.

How effective is Covishield?

International clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showed that when people were given a half dose and then a full dose, effectiveness hit 90%.

But there was not enough clear data to approve the half-dose, full-dose idea.

However, unpublished data suggests that leaving a longer gap between the first and second doses increases the overall effectiveness of the jab - in a sub-group given the vaccine this way it was found to be 70% effective after the first dose.

Graph showing comparison between different vaccines
Graph showing comparison between different vaccines

The SII, the Indian maker of the vaccine, says Covishield is "highly effective" and backed by phase III trial data from Brazil and United Kingdom. Clinical trials are a three-phased process to determine whether the vaccine induces good immune responses and whether it causes any unacceptable side-effects.

Any other vaccine candidates?

The other candidates which are in different stages of trials in India to test safety and efficacy include:

  • ZyCov-Di, being developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus-Cadila

  • Hyderabad-based Biological E to produce the vaccine developed by US firm Johnson & Johnson

  • HGCO19, India's first mRNA vaccine made by Pune-based Genova in collaboration with Seattle-based HDT Biotech Corporation, using bits of genetic code to cause an immune response

  • A nasal vaccine by Bharat BioTech

Which countries are signing up for India's vaccines?

India has shipped 66 million doses of vaccines to 95 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa. The recipient countries include UK, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

Both Covishield and Covaxin have been exported - some in the form of "gifts", others in line with commercial agreements signed between the vaccine makers and the recipient nations, and the rest under the Covax scheme, which is led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and hopes to deliver more than two billion doses to people in 190 countries in less than a year.

But in March, India placed a temporary hold on all exports of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The government said rising cases meant domestic demand was expected to pick up and so the doses were needed for India's own rollout.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two more NBA coaches exit their jobs, which could mean a tougher time for Blazers

    With so many open jobs, there will be a lot of competition for the best available candidates.

  • Exclusive - Indian scientists: We didn't back doubling of vaccine dosing gap

    The Indian government doubled the gap between the two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine without the agreement of the scientific group that it said recommended the increase, three members of the advisory body told Reuters. The ministry of health announced the decision to change the gap from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks on May 13, at a time when supplies of the shot were falling short of demand and infections were surging across the country. It said the extended gap was recommended by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), based on real-life evidence mainly from Britain.

  • J&J to send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to S.Africa by end-June -President Ramaphosa

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson would send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country by the end of the month, making up for the amount lost due to contamination at an U.S. ingredient supplier. Aspen Pharmacare, J&J's local producer, had to destroy 2 million doses of the vaccine after the contamination at a plant in Baltimore, Maryland, was discovered, the latest blow to South Africa's struggling vaccination campaign. "We have received an indication from Johnson & Johnson that it expects to deliver around 2 million vaccines to South Africa by the end of the month," Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

  • Hundreds of people receive expired vaccines at Times Square site

    Hundreds of people were given expired doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this month at a site in New York City's Times Square, the city's health department confirmed on Tuesday.

  • Brazil to buy single-shot Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

    Brazil plans to buy 60 million doses of the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics for delivery in the third and fourth quarters of this year, according to a negotiation document reviewed by Reuters. A ministry official signed a letter of intent on June 4 to purchase the doses with a Brazilian pharmaceutical company that represents CanSino in Brazil, Belcher Farmaceutica do Brasil, the document said. The vaccine, trade-named Convidecia and developed by CanSino together with a research institute linked to the Chinese military, will cost $17 per dose, it said.

  • Should COVID vaccines be required for school? Here’s what Americans said in poll

    “Like everything with COVID, this is going to be a school district-by-school district decision.”

  • Volvo Recalling 2019–2020 Vehicles over Fuel-Pump Fuse Problem

    The fix is about as simple as they come: swapping out a fuse.

  • Fully-vaccinated Britons could be exempt from quarantine after amber list holiday, report says

    Traffic light decisions are ‘kept under constant review’

  • "We Can't Move Forward Without Looking Back", America Ferrera | MAKERS Moment

    "We Can't Move Forward Without Looking Back", America Ferrera | MAKERS Moment

  • Can vaccinated people get COVID-19 from children who are exposed at school?

    Dr. Jen Ashton answers viewers’ questions about health and vaccines.

  • Video: Massachusetts doctor hopeful VaxMillions lottery will increase COVID-19 vaccinations

    Dr. Todd Ellerin, chief of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, says we should do "whatever it takes" to get more shots in arms.

  • Honeywell (HON) Collaborates With DRDO & CSIR-IIP in India

    Honeywell collaborates with DRDO and CSIR-IIP for setting up medical oxygen plants across India.

  • BrowserStack valued at $4 billion in $200 million BOND-led funding

    BrowserStack, a startup that operates a giant software testing platform, said on Wednesday it has raised $200 million in a new financing round that valued the 10-year-old firm at $4 billion. BrowserStack, which for the first six years of its journey didn’t raise any money and remains profitable, has raised $250 million to date. As companies move to rapid development cycles they often don’t have the time to perform adequate testing.

  • Bringg nabs $100M at a $1B valuation for a last-mile delivery platform for retailers

    In the latest development, Bringg, which has built software to help retailers with last-mile logistics -- specifically to manage, and in some cases even tap, people fulfilling deliveries -- has raised $100 million in a Series E round of funding. The money is coming about a year after its last round -- a $30 million Series D -- and Bringg has confirmed that the funding values the company at $1 billion -- representing a hike of about 4x on its previous valuation. Part of the reason for that has been the company's strong growth of 180% in new customers over the last year, a high watermark for delivery services, given the pandemic.

  • Black community has new option for health care: the church

    Every Sunday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Joseph Jackson Jr. praises the Lord before his congregation. Members of Black communities across the U.S. have disproportionately fallen sick or died from the virus, so some church leaders are using their influence and trusted reputations to fight back by preaching from the pulpit, phoning people to encourage vaccinations, and hosting testing clinics and vaccination events in church buildings. “We can’t go back to normal because we died in our normal,” Debra Fraser-Howze, the founder of Choose Healthy Life, told The Associated Press.

  • Hong Kong uses draconian security law to charge newspaper for first time

    Hong Kong police used a sweeping national security law against a pro-democracy newspaper for the first time Thursday, arresting five editors and executives on charges of collusion with foreign powers. Police said they had strong evidence that more than 30 articles published by Apple Daily played a “crucial part” in a conspiracy with foreign countries to impose sanctions against China and Hong Kong, in response to a crackdown on civil liberties in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Apple Daily has

  • What's gone wrong with Australia's vaccine rollout?

    The country has been far slower than others including the UK and the US to immunise its population.

  • Spiders in Australia have covered the countryside in webs, and people can't decide if it's creepy or beautiful

    Millions of spiders in eastern Victoria wrapped their silks together to get to higher ground, blanketing the region of Gippsland in giant webs.

  • Trump Takes His Windmill Obsession to the Next Level: ‘They Kill Everything’

    ReutersOstensibly showing up on pal Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Wednesday night to discuss the recent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump instead spent much of his time grumbling about the thing he hates most: windmills!Over the years, Trump has obsessively railed against wind turbines, accusing them of causing cancer, killing birds, and being just plain ugly. That obsession hit the next level on Wednesday night. “They’re making

  • Fans are hilariously wondering where Doctor Strange is as timeline mayhem ensues on 'Loki'

    If you're caught up with Disney's Marvel series, it seems a little weird to fans that the Sorcerer Supreme is MIA while major events are happening.