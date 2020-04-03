Covr Financial Technologies Announces New President and Head of Innovation

Ron Alexander to lead Covr's market-leading, digital life insurance innovation platform

HARTFORD, Conn., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covr Financial Technologies (Covr) announced that Ron Alexander, CFP, has been appointed as President and Head of Innovation. Ron comes to Covr with 20 years of e-commerce, life insurance and insurtech experience. Ron will lead product development, technology development, new business operations, customer service, insurance carrier relationships and enterprise partnerships.

"Ron brings an impressive background in digital insurance and innovation to this role," said Mike Kalen, CEO of Covr Financial Technologies. "He is driven by a passion for the customer and driven to innovate processes that are overtly complicated and can now be simplified. We are very pleased to have Ron lead innovation and operational growth at Covr."

About Covr Financial Technologies

Founded in 2016, Covr offers a full suite of digital life insurance platforms, tools and planning services for financial institutions, including: Covr Advisor for financial advisors, Covr Consumer for offering insurance products directly to customers financial institutions and Covr Insights for inforce policy management. Covr currently serves over 24,000 financial advisors and 13 million customers across 30 financial institutions including wealth management firms, RIAs, IBDs, banks, credit unions, personal finance apps and P&C agencies.

Covr's investors include leading venture capital firms: Nyca Partners, Commerce Ventures, Allianz Life Ventures, Connectivity Capital Partners, Contour Venture Partners, Connecticut Innovations and Fairview Capital. Covr's Advisory Board includes financial services leaders including Brian Finn, former president of Credit Suisse First Boston; Sallie Krawcheck, CEO of Elevest and formerly at Citigroup and Smith Barney; Hans Morris, managing partner, Nyca Partners, chairman of Lending Club, formerly president of Visa; Brady Dougan, former CEO of Credit Suisse; Gregg Fleming, CEO of Rockefeller Capital, Bob Kerzner, formerly CEO of LIMRA and Joe Plumeri, formerly of Smith Barney, FirstData and Willis Group.

Please visit www.covrtech.com and follow @covrtech on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

