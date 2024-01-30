Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awards $52,000 to five nonprofits in Coos County

Jan. 29—The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded five nonprofits in Coos County a total of $52,000. Eighty-three nonprofit organizations in southwestern Oregon from Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane Counties were awarded a total of $817,330 in the most recent round of the Foundation's semi-annual giving.

Name of the recipients are: — Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon: $10,000 to provide scholarships for 100 members to participate in positive youth programming. — Coos Bay Coast League: $7,500 to assist with building two community baseball fields in Coos Bay. — Coquille Valley Hospital District: $12,000 to support hiring licensed staff for a new primary care medical facility in Myrtle Point. — Oregon Coast Community Action: $15,000 to support operational expenses for South Coast Food Share.

The mission of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is to offer assistance in youth education, strengthen youth and family, provide for positive youth development, and add to the quality of life for people in southwestern Oregon. Increasing emphasis upon basic needs and feeding hungry people has been part of the CCUIF mission in recent years. Awards are made semi-annually in January and June.

The Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe of Indians has a long tradition of giving back to communities where the Tribe lives and works. Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awards are made separately from and in addition to regular philanthropic decisions made by the Cow Creek Tribal Board.