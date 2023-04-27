Cow escapes ‘senior prank’ — and runs through suburban Illinois neighborhood, cops say

A cow on the loose was seen running through an Illinois neighborhood after it escaped from students during their “senior prank,” police said.

Officers were called to an area near Northridge Preparatory School at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, “on a report of suspicious objects in the area,” according to a news release from the Niles Police Department.

The responding officers found Northridge Preparatory School students who were involved in the senior prank, authorities said. The prank involved bringing live animals to school.

“During the activity a live cow escaped from the students and went into the local neighborhood,” police said. Officers and other first responders partnered with Wagner Farms to catch it.

WBBM Newsradio personality Roger Plummer captured a video of the chase as he was getting home.

“I arrive home tired from work at 5:45 a.m. and then I wonder if I’m dreaming,” he said on Facebook. In his video, the cow can be seen running past houses as people tried to catch up.

“I was standing by the truck, and it looked like a rodeo,” Kurt Hejza told WLS. “It was crazy between the police and the trappers, and then it was the cow (that) was coming in the crowd, so we all kinda like backed off a bit. But it was interesting.”

At about 9:40 a.m., someone with Wagner Farms secured the cow and was taking it to “an appropriate facility,” police said.

McClatchy News reached out to Northridge Preparatory School for comment and is awaiting a response.

Niles is about 15 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.

Goats running wild leave a trail of green poop to famed San Francisco attraction

Spooked emu leaps over 7-foot fence. Watch Tennessee cops chase it through town

Woman wrangles possum out of dance hall, Texas video shows. ‘Not all heroes wear capes’