Cow infected with bovine respiratory disease identified in eastern Switzerland

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss authorities have identified a cow with the infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR), a respiratory disease, in the eastern canton of Grisons, local officials said on Wednesday.

The disease, which is incurable in animals but harmless to humans, poses a threat to cattle. There have been no cases of IBR in Switzerland since 1993, the officials said.

"In order to determine the possible spread of the disease, it is being clarified which contacts the affected animal had with other animals. All farms with animals that had contact with the affected animal will be blocked as a precautionary measure," cantonal veterinary officials said in a statement.

