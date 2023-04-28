Cow recaptured after Illinois high school prank goes wrong

A cow was captured Thursday after it got loose when an Illinois high school’s senior prank went awry.

The low-steaks chase started when students from Northridge Prep School in Niles, a Chicago suburb, “were apparently involved in what was described as a ‘senior prank,’ by bringing live animals to the school” early Thursday morning.

Police were first called around 3 a.m., according to NBC 5 Chicago.

Police later determined that students had brought a number of animals to the school for the unspecified prank: the cow and pig, which were bought on Craigslist, and chickens one student brought from home.

At some point, the cow escaped its captors and set off for parts unknown.

Video shows the bovine trotting down the street with a group of students hoofing it while trying to keep up.

The cow was finally corralled by a law enforcement, workers from the Niles Park District and a wrangler from a nearby farm around 9:15 a.m., according to CBS 2 Chicago.

The cow will be taken to Hooved Animals Humane Society in Woodstock, about 50 miles northwest.

“It was not a happy animal,” Jonathan Kuester, director of Wagner Farms, which assisted in the capture, told CBS 2 Chicago. “I mean, it had been chased around for I think about six hours until we got to it. It didn’t want to see any more people.”

The students were cited for curfew violation, disorderly conduct and animal feces accumulation, but the school declined to press criminal charges.