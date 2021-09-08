Cow that was saved from a tree during Ida reunited with family
Flora, the cow that got wedged in a tree during extreme flooding from Hurricane Ida, has been happily reunited with her calf, Reggio.
The disappearance of Mt. Shasta's snowpack not only has turned its summit brown but also has hastened the melting of glaciers, unleashing torrents of mud and rocks.
A video posted by birdwatcher David Barrett shows a Great Blue Heron dunking a New York City rat in the Central Park pond before guzzling it down.
President Joe Biden stumbled through parts of his Tuesday briefing on Hurricane Ida, leaving the definition of a tornado unclear.
A tropical storm warning was issued for the Florida Panhandle hours ahead of the expected landfall of newly formed Tropical Storm Mindy.
A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico inching toward Florida could bring heavier rains to the Panhandle and South Georgia this week, even if it doesn’t develop into a tropical depression or storm.
Larry has made history as longest-lived major hurricane in the Atlantic. The hurricane is expected to cause dangerous surf and rip currents along the western Atlantic shores later this week after it passes Bermuda.
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday evening at 6:47 p.m. Pacific time four miles from Pueblo Madero (El Playón), Mexico.
The Dixie fire is primed to keep burning, officials said, even as crews turn a corner fighting the Caldor fire near South Lake Tahoe.
Meteorologists Tuesday issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, warning the system could produce choppy waves on Lake Michigan, half-dollar-sized “damaging hail” and winds as strong as 60 mph — hefty enough to down tree limbs or power lines, according to the National Weather Service. In Kankakee County and the communities of Essex and Union Hill, ...
They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️
Strong storms moved through southeast Wisconsin early Tuesday.
More than a dozen new fires ignited Monday near Sonoma County, California, as firefighters worked to contain nearly 50% of the Caldor Fire that threatened South Lake Tahoe and forced many to evacuate the region last week.
Operated by the Swiss engineering startup Climeworks, the plant, known as Orca, will annually draw down a volume of emissions equivalent to about 870 cars. Orca will boost total global DAC capacity by about 50%, adding to the dozen or so smaller plants that are already operational in Europe, Canada, and the US. The plant is composed of eight boxes about the size of shipping containers, each fitted with a dozen fans that pull in air.
Windy and warm today before a cold front brings a line of strong storms after 4 p.m. Damaging wind gusts are possible.
The landslide, which is the result of permafrost thawing below the earth's surface, is damaging the park's only road.
Hurricanes produce storm surges, high winds and even spawn tornadoes. But these are not the deadliest threats. The biggest threat may also be the most overlooked.
As wildfires in California and beyond have grown larger and deadlier in recent years, some in the firefighting sector say the tools and technologies used to combat new blazes have not kept up with the impact of climate change's fury. "In many cases, we're still fighting fire with sharpened pieces of metal attached to the ends of sticks," Bill Gabbert, who worked as a full-time firefighter for more than 30 years before becoming managing editor of the industry publication Wildfire Today, told ABC News. "Hand crews, using hand tools and chainsaws to remove the fuel on the edge of a fire so the fire burns up to that area where there is no fuel and then it stops spreading, that's how we put out fires."
At least one person has died after a magnitude 7 earthquake struck near the Mexican resort city of Acapulco late Tuesday — causing buildings to shake over 230 miles away Mexico City.Details: Power outages were reported in several states and parts of Mexico city following the 12-miles-deep quake, which hit some 2.5 miles from Los Órganos de San Agustín and eight miles from Acapulco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.
A tornado that hit Port Albert, Ontario, early Monday morning wasn’t unusual because of its size or its damage—but because of the strange time it touched down.
Calls for an investigation of Entergy's power outages follow a wave of complaints about the company.