Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida rescued by workers in Louisiana bayou

Following Hurricane Ida, Louisianans got to work assessing storm damage and helping their neighbors, be they human or bovine.

Tuesday evening, St. Bernard Parish shared a video of classic Louisiana neighborly care: Road Yard Chief of Operations Louis Pomes and parish government employees Tyler Acosta, David Palmer and Roy Ragan Sr. saved a cow that was stuck in a tree.

The rescue workers found the cow stuck in Florissant, Louisiana, located east of New Orleans.

The video quickly went viral, garnering tens of thousands of views and likes on social media. It has received over 75,000 views on Facebook.

Reporters and other social media users shared their disbelief at the situation that was strange for humans and animals alike.

At least two million Louisiana residents remained without power on Wednesday in the wake of Ida's heavy rains and strong winds. At least seven deaths had been attributed to the storm as the remnants of the storm traveled north.

One person was killed Wednesday in Rockville, Maryland, in a flood from heavy rain caused by what was left of Ida.

Ida is tied for the fifth strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland based on windspeed at landfall.

