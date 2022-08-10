‘Cowardly’ Ga. gang member wanted for 6 drive-by shootings arrested

A Georgia man who was wanted for six drive-by shootings in Butts County has been taken into custody.

Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long.

Long says that Bland was taken into custody by Butts County deputies, Spalding County deputies, U.S. marshals, GBI agents and GSP troopers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, Bland allegedly opened fire on a car in Flovilla, Ga. with three women inside. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Sheriff Long says that Bland was also wanted for five other drive-by shootings in Jackson and Flovilla.

“I want to send a very strong message to these cowardly gangs, it’s members and associates; identifying and arresting everyone in your gang is my number one priority. I promise you that my Deputies will not stop until we completely dismantle your gang and everyone that is assisting in furthering your criminal enterprise,” said Sheriff Long.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators also seized several firearms when they conducted the search warrant.

Bland’s exact charges have not been specified.

“If you are a gang member, a known associate or considering this thuggish life style, you might want to find another county to conduct this cowardly behavior in,” the sheriff continued.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: