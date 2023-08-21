'Cowardly' Lucy Letby refuses to enter dock for sentencing in 'final act of wickedness'

It is understood Letby was transported to the court building from prison, but has refused to appear in court to face the families of her victims - Cheshire Constabulary/PA

Lucy Letby has refused to appear at her sentencing hearing, with the Prime Minister calling her actions “cowardly” and relatives of her victims describing it as “one final act of wickedness”.

The 33-year-old neonatal nurse faces a whole life order after being convicted of the murders of seven babies and attempting to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester hospital.

More than a dozen relatives of Letby’s victims sat in the public gallery for the hearing at Manchester Crown Court. Eight jurors returned to see the sentencing.

Rishi Sunak told reporters on Monday it was “cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims”.

Mr Sunak was asked during a visit to a nursery in North Yorkshire whether the Government was too slow in changing the law to force her to be in the dock.

Inside Lucy Letby prison

“The first thing is to extend my sympathies to everyone affected by this,” he said.

“I think, like everyone reading about this, it’s just shocking and harrowing.

“Now, I think it’s cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims and hear first hand the impact that their crimes have had on them and their families and loved ones.

“We are looking and have been at changing the law to make sure that that happens and that’s something that we’ll bring forward in due course.”

It is understood that Letby was transported to the court building from prison, but refused to appear in court to face the families of her victims.

Even though Letby is not in the courtroom, it is understood she still has to be physically brought to court by the prison service so that they are not responsible for her non-attendance.

Last week, Letby refused to return to the dock as the jury continued to return verdicts, and the court was told she did not want to take any part in her sentencing hearing and would not follow the hearing via video-link from prison.

The mother of Child E, who died, and Child F, who survived, told the court: “The trial felt like a platform for Lucy to relive her crimes and it feels cruel that we had to endure a 10-month trial when she knew all along that she intentionally killed and harmed my babies.

“She has repeatedly disrespected my boy’s memory.”

She added: “Even in these final days of the trial she has tried to control things, the disrespect she has shown the families and the court show what type of person she is.

“We have attended court day in and day out, yet she decides she has had enough, and stays in her cell, just one final act of wickedness from a coward.”

Nicholas Johnson KC, prosecuting, begun the hearing by telling the court Letby’s offending was a “very, very clear case” for a whole-life tariff to be imposed.

He said the murders qualified on a number of grounds, including that they were premeditated and they involved elements of “sadistic conduct”.

Mr Johnson said there was also more than one victim and those victims were children.

The prosecutor opened his remarks by confirming that the defendant “has refused to come into court”.

Mr Justice Goss said the court had no power to force a defendant to attend a sentencing hearing, but the Government has vowed to give judges the power to do so.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, has said that he is “committed” to bringing forward legislation designed to prevent convicted criminals from refusing to appear in court when the details of their sentence are announced.

The Telegraph previously reported that Rishi Sunak is planning to include the measure in the King’s Speech on Nov 7 and to lay it in Parliament by Christmas.

