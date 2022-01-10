'These are cowards': Richmond County sheriff calls out suspects, seeks public's help in shooting of girl

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is asking for the public's help in the search for those responsible in the death of an 8-year-old girl on Saturday.

“We are following up on every lead that comes in but I cannot and will not accept the fact that no one knows who these suspects are. There are individuals in this community that knew why they were there, knew what they were there for and knew who they were after but yet they’ve failed to come forward with this information," Roundtree said.

The investigation into the death of Arbrie Leigh Anthony is ongoing with the only to the suspects is the car they were driving. Roundtree said video from the scene showed a newer model Jeep Compass Trailhawk.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office believes this Jeep Compass TrailHawk with a large black stripe on the hood was involved in the drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl Saturday.

The car is reddish-orange with a black stripe on the hood. Roundtree said they shot about five to 10 times in the drive-by shooting.

Roundtree said horses at the location, there for for children to pet, were struck by the gunfire. One of the horses later died. Shots also hit vehicles in front of the apartment.

“All acts of violence involving gunfire are senseless but when it comes to a child, we take that one personally," Roundtree said. “I grew up in this city. I went to high school with many of the individuals and families that live in the southside area. I worked homicides for 10 years, I know the rules of the street game and I know that children are off-limit.”

Roundtree said they do not believe the shooting was random but are investigating. he said there is no reason to believe Arbrie was the intended target.

“We think this was a targeted attack, we don’t think it was a random act of violence. Gun violence is always going to be our issue, we’ve been tackling that every day since I’ve been in office," he said. “There is something that made these individuals come to this location and start firing these shots.”

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree held a press conference Monday to plead for the public's help in the homicide investigation.

Saturday’s drive-by shooting was one of three in Augusta that left multiple people injured.

Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to the intersection of Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road in regards to a shooting. Two victims were found shot inside a vehicle. One of the victim’s injuries was serious but not life threating. A third person in the vehicle was not injured.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to the 1900 block of Fenwick Street and found two male victims had been shot. Both were transported to AU Medical Center where one of the victim’s injuries was considered life-threatening.

Roundtree said nothing indicates the shootings are connected.

Roundtree has spoken to the family and said they are trusting the sheriff's office can catch those responsible.

“These (individuals) are cowards. No matter what your beef is, no matter what your intent is, if children are present, they get a pass. It’s always been that way," he said. “(The family) are devastated at this point but right now they are putting their trust on us and the community.”

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821-1020. Callers can remain anonymous.

