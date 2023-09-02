Cowboy Challenge Academy restart on hold as Wyoming Legislature debates staffing issue

Sep. 2—CHEYENNE — Officials from the Wyoming Military Department advised legislators against restarting the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy until sufficient staffing for the residential program for at-risk youth was secured.

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, the state's adjutant general, stressed to the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee that a restart of the program wasn't possible until the staffing issue was resolved.

"What I would offer — and I would tell the governor of Wyoming the same thing — until we are able to solve the staffing issue, hiring 50 personnel to stand this up, I would not recommend restarting it again," Porter said.

The adjutant general said the department struggled to find qualified applicants for the program's staff, which required potential employees to be over 21 years old, pass a background check, and they were preferred to come with a military background. Porter said it took a specific skill set to work with at-risk youth.

On the second day of a two-day meeting in Casper, the committee reviewed two bill drafts: one that requested $2.4 million biennially by the Wyoming Military Department to fund six recruiting positions for an out-of-state referral program, and the second that requested funding for Level I and Level II studies, estimated to cost up to $400,000, for a future in-resident program.

The latter bill noted 2025 was the earliest Wyoming could consider applying to restart the Cowboy Challenge program. Chris Smith, director of the commander's action group for the Wyoming Military Department, told legislators the state would need to be far into the completion of the Level II study before submitting an application to National Guard Bureau.

However, the Military Department officials told the committee that sufficient staffing had to be a prioritized task. Wyoming, along with many other states across the nation, faces a severe workforce crisis that is evident in the hundreds of job openings seen in on job-search websites such as Indeed.com and Monster.com.

"Every Target, Walmart and McDonald's is looking for people, it seems like," Smith said, adding this evidence indicated a manpower shortage in Wyoming. "Even in our biggest cities, it seems like an issue."

The targeted Laramie/Cheyenne and Casper/Douglas regions were "the only two areas meeting population requirements" of selection criteria; however, data indicated both those areas "lack sufficient workforce qualified to support a Youth Challenge Program," according to a presentation by the Wyoming National Guard.

Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said he "respectfully disagreed" with the military officials' analysis. The senator said he felt "frustration as a legislator" over the executive branch shutting down the Cowboy Challenge program during his time in the Senate.

"I think it can be done," Boner said. "We have to want to do it, which is clear that we don't want to right now."

Other legislators, such as Rep. Ken Pendergraft, R-Sheridan, countered in their arguments that sufficient staffing should be a fundamental concern. Pendergraft said he came into the room prepared to vote against the program's restart, based on the sole question of staffing.

Rep. Ryan Berger, R-Evanston, echoed his colleague's remarks, emphasizing the importance of safety when working with at-risk youth.

"When you're working with at-risk youth, you gotta go all in," Berger said. "If you can't go all in with these kids, they're very vulnerable, and it gets very difficult."

Speculation about Wyoming's workforce crisis, according to Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, was a fault of the state government for not investing more in services such as health care, entertainment venues, recreation and good schools. The senator said that, according to the most recent census estimates, Wyoming suffered a loss in population, while surrounding states gained.

"Folks are not here. They're voting with their feet, and they're leaving the state," Pappas said.

Pappas suggested the Legislature fight to raise the salary, which currently pays $19 an hour, to entice more qualified applicants for the program. Smith confirmed this had been considered in past years, but the request to raise wages was never approved.

Jeff White, the chief of youth programs for NGB, told lawmakers the government program was willing to work with a state "willing to have a plan" that mitigated previous issues, such as facility conditions and adequate employee structure.

"We are not interested in saying no to anybody who's willing to have a plan," White said.

