‘Cowboy’ strapped with fake gun sets off panic in Walmart, New York cops say

A customer walked into a Walmart donning cowboy attire with what looked like a real weapon strapped to their leg, authorities in New York said.

The sighting of the “cowboy” set off a panic inside the store in Seneca Falls, New York, the evening of Aug. 27, according to the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department.

Unbeknownst to shoppers and staff, the gun was fake, police said in an Aug. 28 news release.

However, law enforcement immediately arrived at the store, which was temporarily evacuated as authorities investigated, according to police.

A search of the store, review of surveillance footage and “an interview with the ‘Cowboy,’” led police to determine there was no threat to the public and the weapon wasn’t real, authorities said.

The individual dressed as a cowboy, who wasn’t identified, wore the attire to an event before heading to Walmart, according to the release.

“In today’s environment, the sight of any firearm, even if it turns out to be a replica, understandably raises alarm,” police said.

“We are relieved to confirm that the situation was not as dire as initially perceived.”

After the investigation, the Walmart store resumed operations, according to police.

Authorities urged the public to “exercise caution” and consider the impact when choosing to dress in themed clothing.

McClatchy News contacted Walmart for comment on Aug. 28 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

Seneca Falls is in New York’s Finger Lakes region, about 185 miles northwest of Albany.

Woman jabs Walmart shopper in neck with needle full of ‘foreign substance’, GA cops say

Driver accused of hitting 6 migrant workers at NC Walmart says it was an accident, cops say

Man was in Walmart restroom stall when he saw phone recording him, Alabama cops say

Boy nabbed from mom’s cart at self-checkout — so Walmart workers step in, VA cops say