Cowboys add 2 defensive assistants, promote strength coach

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have named Joe Whitt Jr. secondary and passing game coordinator and Aden Durde defensive line coach while promoting Harold Nash Jr. to strength and conditioning coordinator.

The moves announced Thursday help round out the staff under Mike McCarthy, who is going into his second season after a 6-10 debut with the Cowboys.

Whitt and Durde come with new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from Atlanta. Quinn was fired as coach of the Falcons after starting 0-5. Quinn replaced Mike Nolan, who was fired after one season.

Whitt had the same role in the defensive passing game on Quinn's staff, and served under McCarthy in Green Bay. Durde filled multiple roles on Atlanta's defensive staff the past three seasons. He was outside linebackers coach in 2020.

Nash is stepping into the lead role on the strength staff after the sudden death of Markus Paul during the season. Nash just finished his first season with the Cowboys after four years in Detroit. He also spent 11 seasons with New England.

___

