Cowboys celebrate Kansas Day with music and poetry

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Day is Monday, Jan. 29. The state will be 163 years old.

Some cowboys celebrated the state holiday early at the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum.

Every year on the closest Sunday to Kansas Day, they get together with cowboy music and cowboy poetry.

“Trying to relate it to Kansas’ cowboy heritage. You know, when they took the cattle up the Chisolm Trail to Wichita, and you know they sang a lot fo the old cowboy songs coming up,” said Orin Friesen, who is on the Board of Trustees at Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum.

Kansas Day was first celebrated back in 1877 by school children in Paola, Kan. Kansas day is officially celebrated every Jan. 29.

