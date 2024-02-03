Cowboys looking to bounce back against Bison

Feb. 3—The University of Wyoming wrestling team will look to shake off Thursday's disappointing loss to No. 11-ranked South Dakota State this weekend.

The Cowboys will host North Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday inside the UniWyo Sports Complex.

The Pokes own a 6-6 overall mark and a 4-4 record in Big 12 duals. Due to illness, UW had a different lineup against SDSU on Thursday, and the new combination struggled.

The shifting starting rotation has been a common theme this season. In 12 duals, the Cowboys have trotted out 12 different lineups, with the reasoning ranging from ailments and sickness to natural tweaking of a young roster that features just three departing seniors.

"It has been hard to have a consistent core group," UW coach Mark Branch said. "We don't have enough depth to be doing that. It has been a challenge for some individuals to stay focused when the team maybe isn't consistent and struggling at times."

UW has only struggled against the better teams in Division I. Five of its six losses this season have come against teams ranked inside of the top 20 of the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll, and three of those are ranked inside the top six.

The Pokes have dominated the other half of their schedule. In their six victories, they've outscored foes by a combined tally of 173-67.

UW will look to get back to that success Sunday. The Bison sit at 3-7 and 2-2. NDSU competed at Utah Valley on Friday night.

The Bison boast a pair of ranked wrestlers. No. 18 Gaven Sax (174 pounds) and No. 29 Gavin Drexler (141) headline the Bison's roster.

The Cowboys counter with a quartet of ranked grapplers. No. 4 Jore Volk (125) spearheads that list, and he'll look to stop his two-match slide Sunday, as he currently possesses an 18-6 record.

No. 14 Gabe Willochell (149) is 15-7 after dropping a ranked matchup Thursday. No. 19 Joey Novak (197) didn't wrestle against the Jackrabbits because of illness. He owns a 17-10 record.

No. 31 Cole Brooks (141) rounds out the ranked UW wrestlers. He was the lone Cowboy to log a win Thursday, moving to 10-4 on the season.

NDSU took last year's meeting 32-3 in Fargo, as Volk registered the only victory. The last time the two met in Laramie, the Bison claimed a 22-14 win during the 2021-22 season.

Following the dual against North Dakota State, UW wraps up its dual slate against Oregon State. That matchup is set for 6 p.m. next Saturday inside the UniWyo Sports Complex.