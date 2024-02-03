Cowboys looking for first win at UNLV since 2003

Feb. 3—LARAMIE — It's been over two decades since the University of Wyoming men's basketball team won a regular-season game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

UNLV (11-9 overall, 4-4 Mountain West) has owned the Cowboys (12-9, 5-3) on its home floor, winning the past 19 regular-season matchups. The Rebels hold a 44-20 record in the all-time series dating back to 1966.

"From a talent standpoint, UNLV has always been really, really talented, regardless of whatever Wyoming team has ever played there," UW coach Jeff Linder said during Thursday's news conference. "... For us, it's just the next game. Hopefully, we can just find a way to give ourselves a chance.

"... It's like a lot of teams in our league. The home atmospheres just create a lot more energy for the home teams. You have to be able to combat that."

The Rebels had the worst loss in the conference last month, losing 90-58 to Air Force on their home floor. UNLV has bounced back from the blowout loss with back-to-back wins over San Jose State and Fresno State to get back to .500 on the year.

If not for an unprecedented five-point play at the end of regulation for then No. 20-ranked Utah State on Jan. 13, the Rebels would likely be tied with the Cowboys in the conference standings.

UNLV also has strong wins over New Mexico at home and Boise State on the road in MW play and beat then No. 8-ranked Creighton in the Jack Jones Classic in December.

"It's going to be a challenge," Linder said. "They're a team that found a way to go in to beat Boise at Boise, which, Boise had the longest winning streak in the country at home up to that point.

"That Air Force game was a little bit of an anomaly, which, Air Force can do that to you at times, if you're not quite right. You can tell they're playing with confidence."

The Rebels have five players averaging double-digit points, including forwards Kalib Boone (13 points per game), Keylan Boone (12) and Jalen Hill (10.7) and guards Luis Rodriguez (12.1) and Dedan Thomas Jr. (11.8). UNLV is sixth in the MW in scoring offense at 75.8 points per game and eighth in scoring defense at 70.8 points allowed per game.

UW has a big advantage in 3-point shooting, ranking second in the MW through eight conference games at 38.1%. The Rebels are 10th through the same amount of games at 31.8%.

"They're really trying to pump the ball inside. That's what they're looking to do, first and foremost, right now," Linder said. "... It's one of those deals where you have to go in and be able to handle the pressure on the ball and take care of the ball. If you do that, you give yourself a chance."

The Cowboys are led by guards Sam Griffin and Akuel Kot, who are averaging 18.1 and 15.5 points per game, respectively. Forward Mason Walters has played well of late, going into the weekend averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

UW has the worst scoring defense in the MW at 74.8 points allowed per game, and is also ranked 10th in turnover margin at minus-2.2.

The Cowboys will again be without guard Kobe Newton, who's missed the past four games with an infection that required a stint in the hospital. The junior's status for the rest of the season is still murky.

"He's most likely not going to be able to play this season," Linder said. "He had a really bad infection that, obviously, needs antibiotics. There's nothing we can do right now except wait.

"Obviously, it was a pretty serious situation, so you just want to make sure that he's healthy, as much as it frustrates him."

The Cowboys and Rebels will tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Thomas & Mack Center.

"Our guys are in a good place, obviously, after winning four out of five and finding a way to win on the road," Linder said Thursday. "We just need to put some things together here over the next couple days and figure out a way to give ourselves a chance.

"It'll definitely be a tall task, but it's one we're looking forward to."

