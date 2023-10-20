Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stops to watch the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of ALCS

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was at Globe Life Field to watch the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday.

The Rangers and Astros are tied two games a piece in the best of seven series.

Fans roared as Prescott came on the video board in the third inning. The Cowboys have a bye week after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 on Monday.

The Astros were leading the Rangers 1-0 when Prescott made his big screen appearance. The winner of Game 5 will take a commanding lead in the series with a chance to close it out Sunday in Houston.