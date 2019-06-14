Cowboys TE Gathers suspended for one game

Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has been suspended for one game without pay due to a violation of the NFL's policy on substance abuse, the league announced Friday.

The discipline is related to Gathers' arrest on Aug. 31 in Frisco, Texas, on suspicion of marijuana possession. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in March and avoided jail time.

Gathers, 25, is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to rejoin the Cowboys on Sept. 9, one day after the opener against the New York Giants.

Gathers caught three passes for 45 yards in 15 games last season in his first career NFL action. Dallas made him a sixth-round pick in 2016 even though he didn't play college football.

Gathers played four seasons of basketball at Baylor from 2012-16 and became the first player in school history to compile more than 1,000 career points and rebounds. He finished his career with 1,208 points and 1,134 rebounds.

--Field Level Media