"Cowboys for Trump" founder convicted for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ivana Saric
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Mike Pence
    Mike Pence
    48th Vice President of the United States

Couy Griffin, a New Mexico County commissioner who founded Cowboys for Trump, was convicted by a federal judge on Tuesday for breaching the grounds of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Politico reported.

Why it matters: Griffin entered the Capitol grounds and, prosecutors argued, joined a large mob that knowingly entered a restricted area established by the Secret Service to protect former Vice President Mike Pence, per CNN.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: Griffin faced two charges in relation to his actions on Jan. 6 —entering a restricted area that was designated as such "due to the presence of a Secret Service protectee," and disorderly conduct, according to Politico.

  • U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden delivered a split verdict, convicting Griffin for breaching the Capitol but finding him not guilty of disorderly conduct, Politico reported.

  • “He crossed over three different walls,” McFadden said, per Politico. “All of this would suggest to a normal person that perhaps you should not be entering the area.”

The big picture: Griffin is the second defendant to have stood trial in connection to the Capitol riot.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Construction of Amazon's new Africa HQ halted by court

    A South African court has suspended construction work on a huge new business park that will house Amazon's Africa headquarters in Cape Town after a challenge by Indigenous groups who say the development will spoil an area that's sacred to them. The First Nations Indigenous groups — whose ancestors are recognized as the first inhabitants of South Africa — have been working for years to permanently stop the $300 million River Club project. The development near the city's famed Table Mountain is set to put offices, shopping malls and housing on more than 37 acres of land that currently includes a wetlands area and a point where two rivers meet.

  • Mike Pence stayed for hours in a Capitol loading dock on January 6, Secret Service confirms at an accused rioter's trial

    A Secret Service agent said Mike Pence went "underground," then specified that he rode out the Capitol attack for hours in a loading dock.

  • 'Cowboys for Trump' founder faces U.S. Capitol riot criminal trial

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A New Mexico county commissioner who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" faced trial on Monday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in an important test for prosecutors that could affect other criminal cases. A federal judge in the District of Columbia began the trial for Couy Griffin, who is charged with breaching a restricted area protected by the U.S. Secret Service and engaging in disorderly conduct in that area. U.S. criminal defendants have a right to a jury trial, but Griffin opted to be tried by a judge instead.

  • Cowboys for Trump co-founder ditches plan to ride horse to his Jan. 6 trial

    A Donald Trump supporter who was on the grounds of the U.S.

  • Jackson on GOP claims she's lenient on child sex offenders: "Nothing could be further from the truth"

    Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday pushed back against misleading Republican critiques that she has been soft on sentencing child pornography offenders.Driving the news: On the second day of her Senate confirmation hearings, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) asked Jackson to address claims, mainly driven by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), that she has been lenient in sentencing child sex offenders. Jackson responded: "Nothing could be further from the truth."Stay on top of the lat

  • Metallica, Green Day, and Dua Lipa among the headliners for Lollapalooza 2022

    Lollapalooza makes its return to Chicago’s Grand Park on July 28-31, with a lineup that says both “How do you do, fellow kids?” and “Let’s throw in something for those who weren’t born after 9/11.” This year’s headliners are Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. Jane’s Addiction is also listed as a special guest.

  • Jeff Zucker Could Be Mulling a Future in Sports

    After nine years of generating headlines for CNN, Jeff Zucker is giving new thought to testing his acumen for the world of sports. The former WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal executive, who abruptly left his job as head of CNN in February after acknowledging he failed to disclose a romantic relationship with Allison Gollust, CNN’s former chief […]

  • Snake Brings Australian Festival to Complete Standstill, Promptly Disappears

    Indie rockers The Superjesus had their Under the Southern Stars set brought to a halt. Snake Brings Australian Festival to Complete Standstill, Promptly Disappears Eddie Fu

  • Speeding driver on wrong side of road was 11-year-old boy, Canada police say

    Police initially believed they had intercepted a drunk driver as they chased car traveling at 93mph on the wrong side of the road Durham regional police officers. Photograph: Patrick Doyle/Reuters When police in Canada responded to reports of a car travelling at 150km per hour (93mph) on the wrong side of the road, they initially believed they had intercepted a drunk driver. So officers were surprised to discover that the driver was in fact an 11-year-old boy. On Sunday evening, the Durham regio

  • Graham gets combative with Jackson: 'What faith are you, by the way?'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday grew increasingly combative in his line of questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson, asking President Biden's Supreme Court nominee about her religious faith, her defense of Guantánamo Bay prisoners and whether she was aware of what he said were left-wing attacks on his preferred nominee to the court.Graham has been seen as a swing GOP vote on Jackson given his support for previous Democratic judicial nominees...

  • Guilty: Cowboys for Trump' founder Couy Griffin convicted in the second January 6 trial

    The verdict gave the Department of Justice a second win in as many trials connected to the January 6 Capitol attack.

  • Zelensky floats possible Putin compromises

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday he would consider dropping Ukraine's requests for full NATO membership — a key Russian demand — in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees, AP reports.The big picture: Zelensky again called for direct talks with Putin, and said he would also be open to having discussions on Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and parts of the Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists. Stay on top of the l

  • Tucker Carlson's Kid Rock interview was supposed to be explosive. Instead it was a snooze

    Tucker Carlson interviewed Kid Rock on his Fox News show Monday. He teased it as meaningful. Instead it was dull. Rock talked about Donald Trump.

  • Say hello to Parris Island’s newest mascot named for the first female marine recruit

    “Military working dogs have a huge history in our organization,” said Parris Island Chief Sworn Officer Bobby Yarbrough. “Everything from working on the battlefield ... to morale and welfare. It’s a symbol of not only today’s marines but generations past.”

  • Letters and feedback: March 22, 2022

    Readers share their views in letters to the editor

  • Montana airport calls police on Ted Cruz after he misses check-in window

    Reddit user who posted video of Cruz says he ‘demanded to speak to a manager about a dozen times’

  • Minority-owned businesses not getting as much PPP loan forgiveness

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung breaks down reports that minority-owned businesses are not receiving as much PPP loan forgiveness as other businesses.

  • Man working on plumbing finds body under girlfriend’s home, Pennsylvania police say

    “He came out and he’s like, ‘Tracey, you’re not going to believe this.’”

  • Semi driver charged with vehicular homicide after deadly I-5 crash

    Prosecutors charged a man Monday after a crash on I-5 in Tacoma last week that killed one person and injured several others. The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 65-year-old Gregory Jenkins with vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault.

  • Boater shoots and kills jet skier he rescued from South Carolina lake, sheriff says

    Prosecutors said it was self defense.