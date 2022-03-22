Cowboys for Trump founder convicted of misdemeanour charge in Capitol riot on second day of trial

(Independent)

“Cowboys for Trump” founder Couy Griffin has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge stemming from the January 6 capitol riot.

Footage presented in Judge Trevor McFadden’s courtroom showed Griffen, a New Mexico county commissioner, climbing a bike ramp as he made his way to the capitol. Griffin faces up to a year in prison for trespassing on restricting capitol grounds, though McFadden acquitted him on a separate charge of disorderly conduct.

Griffin is the second person to be convicted this year for their role in the capitol riot after a jury found Texas man Guy Wesley Reffitt guilty of storming the capitol with a holstered handgun and other charges earlier this month.

