Cowboys for Trump founder sentenced to 14 days for breaching Capitol grounds

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Republican member of a governing commission in New Mexico who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 14 days in jail over his role in breaching the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

But the man, Couy Griffin, will get credit for the 20 days he already served in pre-trial detention, and will not be required to report to prison, the judge said. He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and serve 60 days of community service.

Griffin is one of three members of the Republican-led Otero County commission that is refusing to certify June's primary election results, citing unfounded conspiracy theories about voting machines.

Earlier this week, the Democratic-led secretary of state's office in New Mexico made a criminal referral to the attorney general asking for an investigation over "multiple unlawful actions" by the commission's failure to certify the results.

Griffin was convicted in a bench trial in March of a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining on restricted grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

At his sentencing hearing in Washington on Friday, Griffin told U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden that his Christian faith prompted him to enter the Capitol grounds that day, and he swore he had no idea he was in a restricted zone.

"My actions on Jan. 6 were the result of my faith," he said. "I received that message to go pray with people."

McFadden told Griffin that inflammatory Twitter posts and other statements he has made about the events of Jan. 6 since his trial do not show contrition.

"Sometimes, sir, you are probably your own worst enemy," McFadden said.

He also chastised Griffin, saying that as an elected official he swore to uphold the rule of law. "I urge you to consider the oath you've taken," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis)