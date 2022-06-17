Cowboys for Trump founder sentenced to 14 days for breaching Capitol grounds

The U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, 2021
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Republican member of a governing commission in New Mexico who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 14 days in jail over his role in breaching the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

But the man, Couy Griffin, will get credit for the 20 days he already served in pre-trial detention, and will not be required to report to prison, the judge said. He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and serve 60 days of community service.

Griffin is one of three members of the Republican-led Otero County commission that is refusing to certify June's primary election results, citing unfounded conspiracy theories about voting machines.

Earlier this week, the Democratic-led secretary of state's office in New Mexico made a criminal referral to the attorney general asking for an investigation over "multiple unlawful actions" by the commission's failure to certify the results.

Griffin was convicted in a bench trial in March of a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining on restricted grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

At his sentencing hearing in Washington on Friday, Griffin told U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden that his Christian faith prompted him to enter the Capitol grounds that day, and he swore he had no idea he was in a restricted zone.

"My actions on Jan. 6 were the result of my faith," he said. "I received that message to go pray with people."

McFadden told Griffin that inflammatory Twitter posts and other statements he has made about the events of Jan. 6 since his trial do not show contrition.

"Sometimes, sir, you are probably your own worst enemy," McFadden said.

He also chastised Griffin, saying that as an elected official he swore to uphold the rule of law. "I urge you to consider the oath you've taken," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N.M. Supreme Court intervenes after GOP commission refuses to certify primary results

    New Mexico's Supreme Court ordered a GOP county commission to certify primary election results after the panel refused to do so, citing voting machine concerns.

  • New Mexico prosecutor says GOP county must certify vote

    A standoff between a Republican-dominated county commission and New Mexico's Democratic secretary of state over the commission's conspiracy-fueled refusal to certify election results escalated Thursday with a threat from the state's top prosecutor. It also provided a stark example of the chaos that election experts have warned about as those who promote the lie that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of reelection seek to populate local election offices and the usually low-profile boards that certify the results. The governing commission in Otero County refused to certify the local results of the state’s primary because of unspecified concerns with the equipment, even though it has identified no problems with the Dominion systems used by the county to tally paper ballots.

  • New Mexico county commissioner sentenced for Jan. 6 conviction

    In March, Griffin was convicted on the misdemeanor charge of entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges in Jan. 6 subpoena case

    Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty on Friday to two contempt of Congress charges for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. During Navarro’s arraignment Friday morning, a federal judge set a tentative trial date for Nov. 17, rejecting a…

  • The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump lawyer asks for pardon in an email

    To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. GETTING TRACTION A lawyer…

  • How To Consolidate Retirement Accounts

    Through the course of your life, it's likely that you'll end up with a number of different retirement accounts. For example, you may have a Roth IRA from when you were just starting to work, a...

  • New Mexico county refuses to certify midterm election results

    GOP commissioners in one New Mexico county are refusing to certify their midterm election results. The state’s secretary of state, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, explains why she is now suing the county.

  • Delaware beach towns are ready for summer. Are you? What to expect this weekend

    Here's a guide for what you need to know when visiting the Delaware beaches this weekend in June, including parking and beach entrance closures.

  • In need of a Father's Day gift? Here are some Oklahoma events you can take in with Dad

    Think it's too late to get your dad a gift? That might not be the case. Here are some ideas of events and items that can be given at a later date.

  • Stephen Colbert responds after Proud Boy mentions him in court: ‘Come and get me’

    Stephen Colbert responded on Wednesday to a Proud Boys member charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot whose lawyer mentioned “The Late Show” host in a recent court filing. Joseph Biggs’s attorney filed a motion last Thursday asking a judge to move Biggs’s trial out of Washington, D.C. in…

  • Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin skirted extra prison time for role in Capitol attack after spending 20 days in jail

    Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin avoided additional prison time Friday as he was sentenced for his participation in the January 6, 2021 attack.

  • Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges

    Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty Friday to contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, 72, appeared in federal court in Washington to be arraigned on the two-count indictment. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta scheduled a trial for November.

  • Once-Common California Bumble Bees Have Gone Missing

    A census of California bumble bees failed to locate several once-common species, including the formerly abundant Western bumble bee, a key pollinator for many wild plants and crops.

  • N.Korea faces infectious disease outbreak amid COVID battle

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic in a farming region on Thursday, putting further strain on the isolated country as it battles chronic food shortages and a wave of COVID-19 infections. Leader Kim Jong Un sent medicines to the western port city of Haeju on Wednesday to help patients suffering from the "acute enteric epidemic", state news agency KCNA said, without giving the number affected, or identifying the disease. The term enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract.

  • Analysts expected a Democrat to win this blue San Joaquin Valley seat. Now, maybe not

    Republicans took 47% of the votes in this left-leaning district.

  • Former Pence counsel testifies former Trump lawyer requested that Pence reject electors before Jan. 6

    During the third public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Greg Jacob, former counsel to Vice President Mike Pence, testified that President Trump’s lawyer John Eastman admitted in front of Trump on Jan. 4 that his proposal for Pence to reject electors violated the Electoral Count Act.

  • German leader says it's necessary to keep talking to Putin

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that it's “absolutely necessary” for some leaders to talk directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid efforts to end the war in Ukraine, and he and France's president will continue to do so. Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have held several telephone conversations with Putin, separately and together, since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24. “It is absolutely necessary to speak to Putin, and I will continue to do so — as the French president will also,” Scholz told German news agency dpa in an English-language video interview a day after he, Macron and the leaders of Italy and Romania held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

  • As Jan. 6 committee debates criminal referral for Trump, experts weigh pros and cons

    Members of the House select committee appeared divided this week on whether they should make a criminal referral against former President Donald Trump at the conclusion of their investigation, with Chairman Bennie Thompson telling reporters it's "not our job" to prosecute Trump before Vice Chair Liz Cheney said the decision to refer findings hasn't been made. The back-and-forth has reignited questions on the merits of sending a criminal referral to Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department. A referral is not required for the agency to investigate Trump, nor will one guarantee it, but public hearings outlining Trump's "seven-point plan" to overturn the 2020 presidential election have amped up pressure on Garland to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump -- the first in history against a former president.

  • Idaho deputy after fatal shooting: ‘Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again’

    An Idaho officer who shot a mentally ill man holding a knife reportedly responded to the incident by saying “guess I’m gonna lose my gun again.” NBC News reported on the deputy’s comments Friday after obtaining body camera footage of the Jan. 31 incident through a public records request. Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brittany…

  • Uvalde police cooperation in probe of response to school shooting still uncertain, lawmaker says

    Investigators evaluating the law enforcement response to last month's school shooting in Uvalde still don't have a commitment from city police to cooperate.