'Cowboys for Trump' founder turns on Trump during QAnon conference

The founder of "Cowboys for Trump" may be moseying along on his lonesome.

Couy Griffin is a New Mexico county commissioner who made headlines as the founder of the "Cowboys for Trump" activist group. Griffin made an appearance at the Patriot Double Down event, a QAnon conference in Las Vegas from Oct. 22-25, where he appeared to express doubt in former President Donald Trump's dedication to the cause.

"We supported President Trump because of his fight for justice as well," Griffin told the audience in a viral clip. "For four years, we cried 'lock her up, lock her up, we know she's a criminal.' What did the president tell us? 'If I was in charge of the law, you'd be in jail.'"

Griffin was previously arrested and charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The affidavit filed against Griffin claims that footage posted to Griffin's personal Facebook page showed the commissioner entering several restricted areas in the Capitol.

"Okay, Mister President, you were in charge of the law for four years," Griffin continued. "At the end of your four-year time, the only ones who were locked up were men like me and others like me who had stood by the president the strongest."

Griffin also made news in February when he claimed that he would travel to Biden's inauguration with firearms to "take a stand for our country and for our freedoms."

Griffin survived a recall attempt in September after organizers failed to collect enough signatures to recall him as county commissioner.

