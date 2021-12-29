Cowboys were called in to help rescue horses from drowning

Associated Press

Now that they’ve moved a step closer to earning the NFC’s lone first-round playoff bye, it’s becoming apparent the Green Bay Packers don’t merely need that extra week to get healthier. The NFC North champions have won four straight games thanks in part to their defense’s penchant for forcing turnovers, which continued Saturday when they intercepted Baker Mayfield four times. The Packers (12-3) needed every one of those takeaways to pull out a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns because they allowed Nick Chubb to run wild.