Cowden, local pastor and community leader, departing for California

Jan. 2—Clark Cowden, pastor at Northside Community United Methodist Church and Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Vigo County for nearly a decade, is departing for California.

Cowden in a news release said he has accepted the position of transitional senior pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood, California.

A reception honoring Clark Cowden will be sponsored by both congregations from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Northside Community Church, 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave., Terre Haute. The public is invited.

His final sermon will be at the churches on Sunday.

In a message addressing the congregations, Cowden said, "I am grateful for the time that God has allowed me to serve the Northside and Emmanuel churches in both Terre Haute and West Terre Haute. There is much about Christ's ministry that we can celebrate."

He went on to say, "After praying about this opportunity and talking about this with some of my family, I believe that it is an open door that God wants me to walk through. This is a once in a life opportunity that I do not want to pass up."

Cowden is a 1979 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Taylor University, a master of divinity degree from Fuller Theological Seminary and a doctor of ministry degree from Covenant Theological Seminary.

Cowden has made contributions through his involvement as president and treasurer of the Wabash Valley Ministerial Association, Terre Haute Reading Boot Camp, Kids Hope, Real Men Read, special needs prom, 14th & Chestnut Community Center, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Vigo County Schools, Upward Bound, and as a member of eleven board leadership positions dedicated to addressing the needs of youth and the community.

He also has served in leadership roles and as a board member with United Way Vigo County, Peddle Park Retirement Community, Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents, West Terre Haute Ministerial Association.

Pastors Scott Johnson and and Ron Branson have been appointed interim pastors to serve the churches until June 30. Johnson is the retired pastor from Memorial United Methodist Church in Terre Haute. Branson is the current pastor at Memorial.