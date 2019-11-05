Cowed and outgunned: why Mexico’s police 'don't stand a chance' against drug cartels

At first glance, the human skull lying beside the road looked like a piece of rubbish. Once spotted, it was impossible to ignore: charred, broken and punched through with a bullet hole.

Around it, a carpet of bullet casings was scattered across the street which runs through the middle of the village of El Aguaje in Mexico’s western state of Michoacán.

Bones and bullets bore witness to the intensity of a ferocious cartel ambush which two days earlier had killed 13 state police officers and wounded nine.

“It was crazy to send them here like that,” said a young mother who lives a block away from the ambush and asked not to be named. “They were sent to the slaughter.”

And the fact that – more than 48 hours after the attack – human remains and ballistic evidence still lay in the open suggested that any investigation of the crime scene had been cursory and carried out in a state of panic.

The 14 October massacre was just one of the most extreme episodes of violence in the recent litany of horrors from Mexico’s drug wars. Four days later, gunmen from another cartel mounted an even bigger show of firepower in the northern city of Culiacán, rescuing a son of the jailed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán after he was captured by troops.

But the ambush has shone a spotlight on Mexico’s local police forces, which – under the hands-off security strategy of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador – have been saddled with the fight against organized crime groups in many of the country’s most dangerous regions.

Calderón sends in the army





Mexico’s “war on drugs” began in late 2006 when the president at the time, Felipe Calderón, ordered thousands of troops onto the streets in response to an explosion of horrific violence in his native state of Michoacán.

Calderón hoped to smash the drug cartels with his heavily militarized onslaught but the approach was counter-productive and exacted a catastrophic human toll. As Mexico’s military went on the offensive, the body count sky-rocketed to new heights and tens of thousands were forced from their homes, disappeared or killed.





Kingpin strategy





Simultaneously Calderón also began pursuing the so-called “kingpin strategy” by which authorities sought to decapitate the cartels by targeting their leaders.

That policy resulted in some high-profile scalps – notably Arturo Beltrán Leyva who was gunned down by Mexican marines in 2009 – but also did little to bring peace. In fact, many believe such tactics served only to pulverize the world of organized crime, creating even more violence as new, less predictable factions squabbled for their piece of the pie.

Under Calderón’s successor, Enrique Peña Nieto, the government’s rhetoric on crime softened as Mexico sought to shed its reputation as the headquarters of some the world’s most murderous mafia groups.

But Calderón’s policies largely survived, with authorities targeting prominent cartel leaders such as Sinaloa’s Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

When “El Chapo” was arrested in early 2016, Mexico’s president bragged: “Mission accomplished”. But the violence went on. By the time Peña Nieto left office in 2018, Mexico had suffered another record year of murders, with nearly 36,000 people slain.





"Hugs not bullets"





The leftwing populist Andrés Manuel López Obrador took power in December, promising a dramatic change in tactics. López Obrador, or Amlo as most call him, vowed to attack the social roots of crime, offering vocational training to more than 2.3 million disadvantaged young people at risk of being ensnared by the cartels.



“It will be virtually impossible to achieve peace without justice and [social] welfare,” Amlo said, promising to slash the murder rate from an average of 89 killings per day with his “hugs not bullets” doctrine.

Amlo also pledged to chair daily 6am security meetings and create a 60,000 strong "National Guard". But those measures have yet to pay off, with the new security force used mostly to hunt Central American migrants.

Mexico now suffers an average of about 96 murders per day, with nearly 29,000 people killed since Amlo took office.





Cowed, outgunned and enmeshed in alliances with criminal groups, Mexico’s state and local police are clearly not up to the job.

The scale of the challenge facing officers was captured in recordings of police radio traffic during the Michoacán ambush, in which officers can be heard begging for reinforcements.