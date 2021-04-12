Cowen Group (COWN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Cowen Group (COWN) closed the most recent trading day at $37.75, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had lost 3.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.61% in that time.

COWN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2021. On that day, COWN is projected to report earnings of $3.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1391.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $427.23 million, up 102.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.48 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.62% and -4.15%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for COWN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.05% higher within the past month. COWN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, COWN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.46.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Recommended Stories

  • By Ship, Plane and Rocket: 3 Bullish Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week

    SPDR S&P500 (NYSE: SPY) hit a new all-time high of $411.67 Friday following a ramp-up into earnings season and rotation back into tech stocks. Following multi-week consolidation periods, these three stocks look bullish going into the week. American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) looks to be completing a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern above support at $22.58 on the daily chart. On March 18 American Airlines’ stock rejected and wicked off the bottom of a gap left from its Feb. 24, 2020, gap down caused by the pandemic news. Bulls want to see the stock react to the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern and break up above the descending trendline. If American Airlines’ stock can break above the descending trendline, it has room to fill the gap and trade in the $27 range, which is in line with its pre-pandemic share prices. Royal Caribbean Group’s (NYSE: RCL) stock, like American Airlines, looks to be completing an inverted head-and-shoulder pattern above support at $85.07 and is also trading above the descending trendline, which had been holding it down since Feb. 23. Bulls want to see Royal Caribbean’s stock react to the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern and jump up to fill the overhead gap around $105. This would bring its share price back to pre-pandemic levels. Bears want to see it trend down and follow the descending trendline until it loses support at the $85 mark. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock had been trending downward since making a new all-time high of $62.80 on Feb. 4. On March 25, Virgin Galactic stock reversed trend, however, and put in a daily higher low but has since settled into a bearish descending triangle with an apex of April 21. Virgin Galactic’s stock has been repeatedly testing the descending trendline holding it down, and bulls want to see the stock break up over it. If the stock can break through the descending trendline, it has room to move up to its next resistance at $34.60. If it busts through that, Virgin Galactic’s stock can move up further to fill the gap in the $39 to $41 range. With Virgin Galactic’s next test flight expected in May, positive sentiment may help the stock make a bullish move up. Bears want to see Virgin Galactic stock trade in the descending triangle until it loses support at $27.55. AAL, RCL and SPCE Price Action: Shares of American Airlines closed flat at $23.54 Friday. Royal Caribbean shares closed flat at $89.88, and Virgin Galactic shares closed flat at $29.28. Photo courtesy American Airlines. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVirgin Galactic Unveils Its Imagine SpaceshipThese Options Traders Think Virgin Galactic Stock May Skyrocket© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • McEnany: Media pundits fuel violent protests with irresponsible rhetoric

    The 'Outnumbered' panel reacts to protests in Minneapolis.

  • Will Smith's Apple film 'Emancipation' pulled production from Georgia due to its voting restrictions

    The film, which was sold to Apple in a deal valued at $120 million, is the first major production to leave Georgia because of its new voting law.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • Cops went to a Florida mom’s home on a child abuse call. Then they saw a Dr. Seuss book

    Dr Seuss books have made headlines lately, but not for this reason.

  • William and Harry's tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh show just how far apart they are

    The sentiments may have been similar – but the styles could not have been more contrasting. As the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex released very different tributes to their grandfather within 30 minutes of each other on Monday, it was impossible to resist reading between the lines. In days gone by, the royal brothers would have put out a joint statement commemorating such an important role model in both their lives. Yet with tensions between the two princes seemingly still bristling ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, we were left to decipher the coded messages contained within. William's 173-word missive was the first to drop on the Kensington Palace website at 2pm, paying tribute to "a century of life defined by service". Praising his grandfather as an "extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation", the seemly eulogy gave a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour". There was also acknowledgement of his "enduring presence... both through good times and the hardest days", a reference to his stalwart support following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when he encouraged William to walk behind their mother’s coffin with the words: "If I walk, will you walk with me?"

  • Chicago high school staff will refuse in-person work starting Wednesday without movement toward a reopening agreement, teachers union announces

    CHICAGO – The Chicago Teachers Union says high school staff members in Chicago Public Schools will refuse in-person work starting Wednesday without “adequate movement” toward a satisfactory reopening plan for high schools. CPS has identified April 19 as the “target” to reopen high schools — the last group that has yet to have the option of in-person classes since the pandemic shut schools in ...

  • Kanye agrees with Kim on joint custody in divorce response

    Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to new divorce documents. West's attorneys filed his response Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to Kardashian West's divorce filing seven weeks earlier, which began the process of ending their 6 1/2-year marriage. West's filing was virtually identical to Kardashian West's original petition, agreeing that the marriage should end over irreconcilable differences, and that the two should share custody of their children: North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.

  • Yankees forced new player to shave his beard and his young daughter didn't even want to look at him

    Rougned Odor looked entirely different after shaving his beard to comply with the Yankees facial hair policy.

  • Psaki says Biden 'does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories' after a GOP senator criticized the president's social-media use

    President Joe Biden "spends his time working on behalf of the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • Caron Nazario case shows hate is an American disease, not just a white one

    The fact that diversity isn't a solution to hate isn't limited to police abuse cases. It extends to all hate crimes as tracked by the FBI.

  • Biden is likely to cut about $700 billion from his infrastructure plan in compromise, Goldman says

    Goldman also predicted the infrastructure package would be a solitary reconciliation bill with a 25% corporate tax rate, not Biden's desired 28%.

  • Senate Republicans gave a brand new award to Trump the same weekend he called Mitch McConnell a 'dumb son of a b----h'

    Trump launched a full-scale attack on McConnell during an hour-long speech to lawmakers and donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday.

  • CDC director offered a solution to the Michigan COVID-19 surge: 'Shut things down'

    "Really what we need to do in those situations is shut things down," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said of MIchigan's COVID-19 surge.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said he quit days before the Derek Chauvin trial because he thinks protesters will 'burn the city down' no matter the case's outcome

    The former sergeant told Insider that he believed there would be rioting at the close of Chauvin's murder trial and that he feared getting killed.

  • John Boehner said he skewered Ted Cruz in his book because Cruz was 'stirring up some of the crazies in my own caucus'

    John Boehner and Ted Cruz have traded barbs over the last week as Boehner takes aim at his former Republican colleagues in a forthcoming book.