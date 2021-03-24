Cowen lowers Nike price target but remains bullish long term

Reggie Wade
·Writer
·2 min read

Cowen Equity Research lowered its price target for Nike (NKE) from $173 to $163, following the Swoosh brand's unexpected revenue miss as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

"Our new FY22E EPS estimate moves to $3.76 (19% growth year over year) which is below consensus of $3.96 (+26% year over year). Q4 EPS upside could ultimately push estimates higher," wrote Cowen analyst John Kernan in a note to investors. 

Despite the lower price target, Cowen acknowledged that the Nike's mixed Q3 did offer some bright spots. The worldwide leader in sportswear beat on EPS and saw a 42% increase in Greater China and assured analysts that the revenue lost due to supply chain issues would be made up in Q4.

"Despite China +42% year over year. In terms of Q4 guidance, management is guiding +75% revenue growth. The model has many moving pieces. Our new estimates are slightly below FY22 consensus estimates as consensus assumes Nike can reach a 15% EBIT margin by FY22 (vs 12% in FY19) and grow EPS +26% suggesting expectations are high," Kernan wrote.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA - 2020/12/26: People lining up at Nike Store in Chadstone Shopping Centre on Boxing Day. (Photo by Alexander Bogatyrev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Cowen also noted Nike's current brand momentum, guidance, and digital prowess as reasons to have long-term confidence in the company. Nike's e-commerce growth in Q3 was up 54% year over year (FX). Kernan notes that Nike's increased digital penetration in China is yielding faster speed and full-price selling. He also points to Nike's digital membership increasing 60% in monthly engaged users in Q3 and the SNKRS app experiencing 4-times last year's engagement.

"Nike is the preferred athletic apparel brand across gender, all ages and income levels as it continues to build a moat around its brand through category offense, innovation (Jordan, Flyknit, Air, React) and cultivating digital connections with consumers (NikePlus)," said Kernan.

"We believe direct to consumer expansion and Nike's "manufacturing revolution" could create a multi-year inflection in gross margin past prior peaks to reach ~$5.49 in EPS potential through FY25E. Given $5B+ in average annual free cash flow (FY21E-FY25E), Nike could return $28B+ to shareholders over the next five years through share repurchases and dividends."

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

