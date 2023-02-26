Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.12

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) will pay a dividend of $0.12 on the 15th of March. The dividend yield is 1.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Cowen

Cowen's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Cowen is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 49.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Cowen Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The annual payment during the last 3 years was $0.16 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 44% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Cowen has impressed us by growing EPS at 50% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Our Thoughts On Cowen's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Cowen's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Cowen is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Cowen that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Cowen not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here