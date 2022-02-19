Cowen's (NASDAQ:COWN) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.12

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of March to US$0.12. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.3%, which is below the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Cowen

Cowen's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, Cowen's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 49.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 7.9%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Cowen Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2020, the first annual payment was US$0.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 73% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Cowen has impressed us by growing EPS at 75% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Cowen's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Cowen is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Cowen (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.