Coweta County man accused of child molestation arrested, deputies say
A man was arrested after officials say he engaged in sexual acts with a child.
Coweta County Sheriff officials said in early March 2023, a child told school officials that in Nov. 2022, she snuck out of her home and into the home of Samuel Stewart.
Authorities did not provide specifics regarding the investigation.
After deputies conducted a forensic interview with the girl, they concluded that she was the victim of two counts of child molestation.
On May 15, Stewart was arrested and charged with child molestation.
Deputies also executed a search warrant on Stewart’s home upon his arrest and concluded that additional charges were possible.
The investigation remains ongoing.
