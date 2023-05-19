Coweta County man accused of child molestation arrested, deputies say

A man was arrested after officials say he engaged in sexual acts with a child.

Coweta County Sheriff officials said in early March 2023, a child told school officials that in Nov. 2022, she snuck out of her home and into the home of Samuel Stewart.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities did not provide specifics regarding the investigation.

After deputies conducted a forensic interview with the girl, they concluded that she was the victim of two counts of child molestation.

TRENDING STORIES:

On May 15, Stewart was arrested and charged with child molestation.

Deputies also executed a search warrant on Stewart’s home upon his arrest and concluded that additional charges were possible.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: