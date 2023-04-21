Coweta County man accused of posting inappropriate images of 14-year-old, authorities say

A man was arrested after being accused of child sex crimes.

On April 5, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit officials received a tip from an Internet Crimes Against Children investigator out of state.

Deputies said they followed up on the tip and learned that Jorge Duran Colindres asked a 14-year-old girl to send nude pictures of herself on multiple instances online.

After receiving the images, officials said Colindres published them online.

Family members of the 14-year-old were notified of the images that were posted and notified authorities in their jurisdiction.

Investigators tracked down Colindres and executed a search warrant on his home, where multiple electronic devices were taken into evidence.

Based on the evidence in the case, investigators believe there may be other victims.

Colindres was taken into custody and was charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, child pornography, child sexual exploitation and use of a communication facility in committing a felony.

Deputies added that additional charges are possible.

The investigation remains ongoing.

