Coweta County man sentenced to prison after kidnapping, attacking pregnant wife

A Georgia man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping and stalking his wife.

On Wednesday, a Coweta County jury convicted Renargo Hutcherson of kidnapping, aggravated stalking, felony battery - family violence, and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Officials say that Hutcherson and the victim got married in 2016. In September 2018, Hutcherson came home angry from work and attacked his wife, who was 9 months pregnant at the time. The victim was sleeping in the bed with their 2-year-old son.

After Hutcherson went to sleep, the victim called 911. Hutcherson was reportedly arrested and ordered to not have any contact with the victim while awaiting the case.

The release states that after the victim gave birth to their child, Hutcherson and the victim began to live together again while he was in violation of the protective order.

In mid-2019, the victim packed up her belongings, took their children, and left the home. The release states that Hutcherson then began to stalk the victim for a week. He allegedly called her over a hundred times and showed up to her job repeatedly.

In August 2019, while the victim was leaving her job, Hutcherson blocked her car in while asking her to speak to him. Investigators say he convinced her to get in his car, under the impression that he would move his car, so another car could get out of the parking lot.

Instead, Hutcherson drove away with the victim in his car, taking her against her will over 200 miles to South Carolina.

After not hearing from her for several hours, the victim’s family contacted police, who were able to locate Hutcherson and the victim in a hotel in South Carolina.

Hutcherson was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He’s not eligible for parole during the first 20 years of his sentence.

