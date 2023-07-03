Coweta County man shot while sitting in his truck with his fiancé, deputies say

A man is in the hospital after officials say he was shot Sunday.

Coweta County sheriff officials said on Sunday at 4 a.m., deputies received reports of a man shot at a home on Bethlehem Church Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When deputies arrived, they detained several individuals, including some armed with firearms. They soon located the victim and began rendering aid.

The victim told deputies he was sitting in his truck with his fiancé when two men approached from both driver’s side and the passenger’s side and shot him.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Atlanta, where his condition is unknown.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies arrested Aaron Scott and Jacob Ridley and charged them with false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities said additional charges are possible.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies have not specified if there will be any other arrests made in this case.

The incident is still under investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS: