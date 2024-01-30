Coweta County Sheriff’s Office wants to locate accused rapist with ties to Newnan, Atlanta

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help in locating a man suspected of rape.

Eric Woodard has active warrants for rape and aggravated sodomy.

The sheriff’s office says Woodard has ties to both the Newnan and Atlanta areas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If you have information about his location, you can contact Sgt. Wade at 770-253-1502 or email swade@coweta.ga.us.

The U.S. Marshals may be able to provide a reward to anyone who offers information that leads to his arrest.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: