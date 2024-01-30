Coweta County Sheriff’s Office wants to locate accused rapist with ties to Newnan, Atlanta

WSBTV.com News Staff
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help in locating a man suspected of rape.

Eric Woodard has active warrants for rape and aggravated sodomy.

The sheriff’s office says Woodard has ties to both the Newnan and Atlanta areas.

If you have information about his location, you can contact Sgt. Wade at 770-253-1502 or email swade@coweta.ga.us.

The U.S. Marshals may be able to provide a reward to anyone who offers information that leads to his arrest.

