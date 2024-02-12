Coweta sheriff’s deputies arrest man they say stabbed 2 victims, fled scene
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man they say is responsible for stabbing a man, woman last week, then went on the run.
Deputies responded to Lucious Johnson Road off N. Highway 29 in reference to a stabbing on Feb. 2, just after 3 a.m.
When they arrived, police say they learned Felix Holloway stabbed the man and woman and fled the scene on foot.
During the course of the investigation, police used drones and K-9 officers in an attempt to find Holloway, however, he remain uncaptured until Friday.
Holloway is facing terroristic threats and aggravated assault charges.
