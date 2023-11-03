Cowgate: Two children among five pedestrians struck by car in Edinburgh

Police said the 53-year-old driver was arrested and released pending further inquiries

Two children were among five pedestrians taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Edinburgh.

Police said a Volkswagen Golf also struck a stationary taxi on the city's Cowgate at about 18:55 on Thursday.

Officers said the 53-year-old driver was arrested and released pending further inquiries.

The children, an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and released after treatment.

The adults were admitted to the same hospital but a 42-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were later released.

The third, a 50-year-old woman, is in a stable condition.

A police spokeswoman said the taxi driver, a 50-year-old man, was uninjured.

She added: "The investigation is continuing."