'Cowgirl' justice: Remembering Sandra Day O'Connor's visit to Tallahassee in 2009

Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, who died Dec. 1 at 93, spent some time in Tallahassee almost 15 years ago, promoting a website devoted to engaging young teens in the judicial system and inspiring a law mandating civics education in Florida.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported on her 2009 visit, when she was 79 and then retired from the country’s highest court.

O’Connor, a self-described "unemployed cowgirl" at the time of her visit, packed a lot into her itinerary: Addressing Florida State University law school faculty and students, delivering a 30-minute speech to a joint session of the Legislature, and spending an hour with Deerlake Middle School civics students.

"One of these days I'm going to slow down," O'Connor told the newspaper. "I really am."

O'Connor was on a national civics tour to spread the word about her then-new web site, Our Courts, designed for her by students at Georgetown and Arizona State universities, while stressing the importance of staying informed and involved. The site has since closed.

The Deerlake “teachers were so excited to meet her… she is truly our hero,” Cathy Schroepfer, civics resource teacher for the Leon County School District, told the Florida Bar News, which also reported on her visit.

In 2010, the Florida Legislature passed the Justice Sandra Day O'Connor Civics Education Act, adding civics instruction to Florida's middle school curriculum.

It would “emphasize the roles and responsibilities of federal, state, and local governments; the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of American government; and, the meaning and significance of historic documents, such as the … Declaration of Independence and Constitution of the United States,” the state’s Department of Education said in a news release at the time.

Then-state Rep. Maria Sachs, now Palm Beach County’s mayor, introduced O’Connor before her speech to lawmakers.

As the Tampa Bay Times reported, she first urged the women members of the House to stand.

"I want her to see how her battles she has waged and the life she has shown has affected so many women here today," Sachs said. "These are the women whose lives have been changed because of your path, because of your life."

O'Connor then told lawmakers "It takes a renewed commitment for each generation to continue the great experiment that we Americans undertook in 1779."

"Today civics, government and indeed American history are being pushed out of the classroom and the results are as dismal as they are unsurprising," O'Connor said, noting that surveys show that three-quarters of Americans cannot distinguish the difference between a judge and a legislator. "They believe that judges are politicians in robes."

"We have a long way to go to rejuvenate our nation's commitment to building good citizens," O'Connor concluded in the speech. "But it does start with you, our nation's legislators. And I'm confident that you're going to continue to give this subject the attention it deserves."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Remembering Sandra Day O'Connor's visit to Tallahassee in 2009 | Photos