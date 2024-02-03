Cowgirls beat UNC Greensboro at home

Feb. 3—The University of Wyoming women's tennis team beat the University of North Carolina Greensboro 6-1 on Friday at the Laramie Tennis Complex.

The win pushed the Cowgirls' record to 3-3 on the season and 2-0 at home.

UW jumped on the Spartans early by taking the doubles point. The Cowgirls won at the No. 2 and 3 positions to clinch the point. At No. 2, Jeselle Ante and Lucia Malinak won 6-1, and the tandem of Serina Abriola and Adel Ismagulova won 6-1 at No. 3.

Singles were just as profitable for the Cowgirls, as they won five singles contests. Noesjka Brink won 6-2 and 6-3 at No. 1, Nikol Dobrilova won quickly at the No. 2 spot 6-0 and 6-1, and Serina Abriola won 6-3 and 6-2 at No. 5.

UW also got wins from Lucia Malinak at the No. 4 position and Adel Ismagulova at No. 6. Malinak rallied to win her contest 5-7, 7-5 and 6-1. Ismagulova took her match 7-5, 2-6 and 1-0 (12-10), as she pulled out a thrilling super-set victory.

The Cowgirls now shift their focus to a showdown with Colorado at noon Sunday in Laramie. UW will be in search of its third consecutive win.

