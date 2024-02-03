Cowgirls off to fast start in conference play

Feb. 3—CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming women's basketball team enters this afternoon's match up with Nevada looking to get back in the win column after suffering a tough loss at UNLV on Wednesday night.

Despite the hiccup against the top team in the Mountain West, the Cowgirls have gotten of to a hot start during conference play. UW sits with a 7-2 conference record entering today's game, with statement wins over Colorado State and San Diego State.

"(We just have) a 1-0 mentality," Cowgirls coach Heather Ezell said. "We're taking it one game at a time, and now we move on and think about (our next opponent).

UW's fast start includes a perfect 5-0 record at home, with its only two losses coming on the road in difficult places to play. Ezell gave credit to the fans that show out in the Arena-Auditorium for helping make life difficult on visiting teams.

"It's great to play in the Double-A," Ezell said. "We always want to give our fans a chance to get up on their feet and get loud. They have been able to do that a few times, and it has helped with getting stops."

Part of the credit for the Cowgirls' fast start to conference play stems back to the early portion of their season. UW faced a gauntlet in its nonconference season, facing three teams that ranked inside the top 100 of the NCAA's Net rankings at the time.

While the first 11 games saw the Cowgirls dip below the .500 mark entering conference play, the experience they gained from that stretch have proven invaluable.

"Losing is hard," junior guard Emily Mellema said. "No matter who you are playing, those were tough teams. Those are teams, however, that we maybe thought we could get.

"That was something that we talked a lot about in the locker room and I emphasized to those girls that, 'Those losses may hurt now, but I can guarantee they are going to help us, not only for conference play, but for the postseason.'"

The difference between where UW was at just before Christmas to where it is currently has been noticeable, according to Ezell. The coach said the Cowgirls are now finding themselves in situations where they are making plays they were leaving on the court during the nonconference slate, including getting stops they need and finding open players much easier.

"Now they are all on that same page, where maybe in the nonconference it was going, 'Well I think this, maybe that, and somebody else had somebody else,'" Ezell said. "When we are all on the same page, it makes it fun to coach and makes it fun to play. That's where I really feel like we are starting to figure it out."

While it has been a good start, UW knows it still has areas to improve on. Chief among them are starts out of the half. UW has not outscored opponents just three times in nine games and while it has been able to escape some slow starts to the third quarter at home, those issues have been compounded against teams like New Mexico and UNLV on the road.

"We have to have good focus out of halftime and making sure we are the aggressor," Ezell said. "If we can continue to focus on going, 'Okay, we are going to continue doing what we are doing, but let's continue that aggressiveness so we are ready to go instead of being on our heels.' (We will be alright)"

