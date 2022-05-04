Cowley County sheriff investigating after four people found shot at 7 Clans Casino

Four people were taken to the hospital after they were found with gunshot wounds at a casino in Oklahoma, according to a Cowley County Sheriff’s Office news release.

An investigation revealed the shooting happened in rural Cowley County. The release says Cowley County deputies, along with other state law enforcement agencies, investigated a report of four people found with gunshot wounds at the 7 Clans Casino in Newkirk, Oklahoma.

Two people were taken to Alliance Hospital in Ponca City, Oklahoma; the others were taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

One victim has been released from Wesley, but the others are still receiving treatment, the news release says.

The gender and ages of the victims weren’t listed in the news release. The Eagle contacted the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office but has not yet heard back.

The investigation is ongoing. It is unclear whether authorities have identified the shooter or shooters or what motivated the gunfire.